Legal battle over Metroparks' deer cull heats up

A legal battle over deer is heating up. While the Metroparks of Toledo plan to kill deer within city limits, the city’s response is a firm "no way".

Two letters show a back and forth conversation between the Metroparks’ lawyer and the city’s.

The main issue is Toledo has rules against hunting and discharging firearms within city limits. The Metroparks says a state permit overrides that rule.

In the letter from the Metroparks’ lawyer, he says a deer damage control permit was issued to kill deer at the Swan Creek Metropark, a park within city limits. The permit is good from Jan. 1 through March 31.

He wrote, “It is the park district’s intent to exercise the authorization granted under the permit.”

A response back from the city’s law director says he does not “believe the Metroparks are immune or otherwise exempt from the city’s law,” and that the city will take whatever steps necessary to enforce their rules.

WTOL’s Alexandra Montgomery reached out to both lawyers to see what happens next, but neither made a call back.

The Metroparks' attorney stated in the letter that Toledo police will be notified just before a cull takes place. Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan said he hasn’t heard of anything scheduled yet.

On Friday, the Metroparks issued a statement that said, "We are committed to taking the appropriate steps to preserve the natural areas entrusted to our care. While there was no action taken today, the board is considering all of its options in order to reach an amicable conclusion."

