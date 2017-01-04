Put-in-Bay needs officers, dispatchers for summer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Put-in-Bay needs officers, dispatchers for summer

PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WTOL) -

If you’re looking for a job, the Put-in-Bay Police Department could be your answer.

The department is hiring certified officers and dispatchers for the summer of 2017.

Officers will start out making $14/hour and dispatchers will make $11/hour.

If you or someone you know are interested, click here to fill out an application.

