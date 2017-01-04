TFD sees spike in calls over holiday weekend

It’s a busy start to the new year for Toledo Fire and Rescue, and a spike in calls lead TFD to need mutual aid from neighboring departments.

While many were enjoying the long, holiday weekend, Toledo’s firefighters were called out on close to 700 emergencies, including 11 house fires.

This was the scene at many firehouses across the city – empty garages, trucks out battling fires and responding to medical emergencies.

With 677 calls between Friday and Monday, Toledo Fire had to call on neighboring departments like Rossford, Oregon and Washington Township to request mutual aid and extra help when there rigs were already out on another emergency.

“Fire departments across the U.S. have mutual aid pacts and fortunately, we have a great group of departments around Toledo who will assist us, and they can rely on us to help them,” Lt. Hertzfeld said.

Toledo Fire generally has one to two structure fires a day, but last weekend it averaged out to three. It might seem like a small spike in the daily trend, but with a physically demanding job and only so many fire engines in the city, mutual aid pacts are vital to make sure a person gets help when they call.

TFD does study data from years past to determine days that historically have more calls for help.

Even though the New Year’s holiday weekend generates a lot of runs, what firefighters dealt with this year was still more than they could plan for.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.