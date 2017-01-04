$200 million invested in downtown Toledo, 2016 into 2017

Downtown Toledo is booming.

Ever think you'd hear that again? Do you believe it?

Cindy Kerr, the director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, says when you take a look at the projects completed in 2016, or started in 2016 and will be done in 2017, it's more than $200 million invested.

That's quite a number.

"Not since the revitalization of Summit Street, which happened about 30 years ago, have we seen this amount of investment spread throughout downtown in different areas," said Kerr.

She says you can find revitalization going on everywhere downtown and several different types.

"They touch on entertainment, they touch on residential, they touch on hotels, they touch on businesses," said Kerr.

Let's take a look at some of them:

Hensville, built next to Fifth Third Field, has shops and restaurants.

The Berdan building, located on Washington Street, will become apartments.

The old Fiberglass Tower, now known as The Tower on the Maumee, will be a mix of apartments, offices and retail.

ProMedica's headquarters are being built on N. Summit Street on the riverfront.

There's also the Middlegrounds Metropark, off Ottawa Street, and the future Marina District Metropark.

"We've also seen numerous smaller restaurants pop up in all areas of downtown," Kerr said.

Growth has been good for downtown Toledo, an area where a vacant building has become all too common. Plus, if $200 million wasn't enough, there's something else.

"We also welcomed three million visitors, we had over 500 events, we have 60 restaurants, we've got five more on the horizon which are coming too, 96 percent occupancy rate," said Kerr. "We've got two large building projects going on about residential, but, we're booming."

On the horizon is the downtown Toledo Master Plan, which is a blue print consultants have come up with to push Toledo into the future. It's something city council members will have to approve, but the plan only contains suggestions.

Consultants say it will take the whole community to get them done.



