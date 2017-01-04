Lucas Co. EMS workers receiving bump in pay

It’s always busy for emergency medical service workers, but especially recently, with an aging population and a heroin epidemic. That’s why it means even more to these employees, as word spread Wednesday that they will again get a 3 percent raise in pay.

“They’re a professional group. They do a great service for the community in Lucas County. It’s well deserved, they’re happy to get it of course,” said Ralph Sharon, EMS communications manager.

It was not a sure thing this year. The budget is tight, and there were six to seven years during the recession when there were no raises.

“I think they really appreciate being compensated fairly, especially after a long drought during the recession when raises were not bumping up in any way,” said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak.

Other county employees will also be getting a bump in pay this year. Commissioners say there is a tightening budget this year, so it’s not guaranteed for next year.

They felt it was important to make sure it happens now in case they are unable to make it happen again in 2018.

