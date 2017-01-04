Fostoria's fiscal recovery vote delayed another 30 days

The city of Fostoria has been under Fiscal Emergency status since May of last year, and Wednesday was set to be the day to vote on a recovery plan.

But, the city's Financial Planning and Supervision Commission voted down the city's fiscal recovery plan.

That gives city council and administration 30 days to make any changes they need.

The proposed recovery plan called for a 6 mill property tax increase and a one-quarter percent income tax increase.

Mayor Eric Keckler asked the committee to vote down the plan to see if any additional adjustments to those rates can be made.

"As far as keeping our safety forces intact and all of our services intact while we also have to look at the long term future of the community and not overburden them with taxes." said Keckler.

One aspect of the recovery plan was to eliminate the tax credit for residents working outside the city.

That was eventually removed from the plan, and passed as a standalone issue in December.

Don Walder, who has worked at the Findlay Whirlpool plant for 13 years, is happy to have more of his tax dollars helping his city.

"And give it to our first responders and fire department and EMT's. It's just a better outlook, I hope it works out," said Walder.

With those additional tax dollars soon coming into the city, the city council will have clearer numbers to see if the rates in the recovery plan can be lowered.

"We'd like to go back and calculate all of that information into the long term plan, the 5 year plan and see where that puts us. And perhaps those other increases don't have to be so deep." said Keckler.

The committee is set to meet next on February 22.

