Findlay passes $27.6 million budget

The Findlay City Council approved their 2017 budget Tuesday night on a 10-0 vote.

And even with a projected $1.2 million shortfall in tax revenues, all services will remain at the same level for residents.

The $27.6 million budget was passed in one reading.

The budget had been looked over for weeks prior, including a six-hour department review and public hearings.

Projections show $1.2 million less in tax revenues for the year, but officials say that won't effect services or staffing.

Over $12 million is being rolled over through unappropriated funds from previous budgets in the city's rainy day fund, and those funds will be tapped if need be.

"We all know the economy will hum along for a while, and then it will have a dip, we're just not sure when that will happen. And so we want to make sure that when that time comes that we're prepared," said Mayor Lydia Mihalik. "And we anticipate, at least for 2017, we'll see a small decline in revenue, but hopefully it will kick back up in 2018. But, we're prepared for that."

