Person broke through wall, robbed Ryan Pharmacy

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a person who broke through the wall of a west Toledo pharmacy.

Sometime after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a person broke into Ryan Pharmacy on Dorr Street near Byrne.

The police report shows that the person broke through a wall and stole some medication from the safe.

If you know of anything that can help police, contact CrimeStopper.

