Grant awarded to college, career program for middle schoolers

The Board of Trustees of Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant for more than of $16,000 for Partners in Education’s College and Career Ready, Set, Go program.

The grant will provide resources for independent, third-party assessments to improve existing programs or show the impact of new programs.

“Our goal with this grant is to create a strong evaluation plan that teaches us more about the efficacy of the program. Partners in Education hopes to build upon the program’s original intent to create even more value for students, parents and schools,” said Executive Director of Partners in Education Michelle Klinger in a press release. “We revised the curriculum to align to Ohio Academic Content Standards and Accelerator Grant Funds are key to our success by allowing a third-party evaluator to assist us with continuous improvement.”

The money will be used to evaluate a program formerly known as College and Career Coach, which provides 16 weeks of class for students in grades fifth through eighth that will help educated them in different areas on college and career success.

College and Career Coach is funded by Lucas County Job and Family Services with help from local schools and donors. The Catholic Diocese of Toledo and Central City Ministries make it possible for Partners in Education to work with all middle school students at Rosary Cathedral and Queen of Apostles Schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.