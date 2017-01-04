Monroe County could see benefits of 700 new jobs at Flat Rock Ford plant

One day after a major announcement by Ford Motor Company, WTOL is learning more about the local impact.

The company is abandoning plans for a new plant in Mexico and expanding one nearby.

At the Flat Rock Assembly Plant on Tuesday, CEO Mark Fields said the company will, “Invest in Flat Rock's expansion and to cancel building a new plant in Mexico.”

Cheers went up as Ford's CEO on Tuesday announced the $700 million investment.

The Flat Rock plant just over the Monroe County line already makes the Ford Fusion and Lincoln Continental and workers will now make partially self-driving versions of those plus an electric Ford Mustang.

The expansions will create 700 new jobs will be created.



Bernard Swiecki, senior automotive analyst with the Center For Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, said, “This really does represent a fantastic opportunity. It's new growth, it's new jobs, it's new investment.”

Even if all of them aren't felt in the immediate area, he said the 700 new jobs could translate into 7,000 jobs overall.

“Each job at an assembly plant produces ten more jobs in the overall U.S. economy. Now that's distributed throughout the economy. Some of it will be at suppliers, some of it could be at retail and restaurants and you name it,” Swiecki said.

Swiecki expects the 700 new jobs at the plant to be filled by workers who have a reasonable commute and even if the timetable for the expansion isn't set, he said you should start looking into it, if interested.

“It does take time because it's such a capital intensive industry," Swiecki said. "For each new product you have a new tooling going in an you have new sourcing contracts with the suppliers, to that technology. So from the moment you decide to make something at a given plant, you've got an extensive lead time to actually make it happen.”

Swiecki said there are some unknown factors that could affect future auto plant investments. They include new policies by the incoming Trump administration and where consumer confidence will be through 2017.

