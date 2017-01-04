Don't Waste Your Money: Gift Card Caution

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.

You still have until April 18 to file your taxes, but there's new evidence that procrastinating is bad for your bottom line. Our Call 11 For Action Team is investigating fraud involving tax returns and taxpayer ID.

Toledo BBB warns about scammers filing tax returns before you get to it

Vivian Christian said it's not right that her mother can't truly enjoy her North Toledo home because the city keeps d ropping the ball on a big pile of trash.

Call 11 For Action: Big pile of trash dumped behind Toledo home

Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.

If you received a gift card for Christmas, make sure you use them.

As much as one third of gift cards never get redeemed, which makes a fortune to the business selling them.

A report published by Daily Finance says there are several downsides of buying gift cards including:

the card could have been bought for a company the recipient rarely shops at

inactivity fees that eat away at the card's value

the recipient may lose the card or forgets they have the card

However, the biggest risk in buying a gift card is the chance the business could go out of business before the card gets used.

Daily Finance warns buying gift cards from new businesses or ones that are no longer popular could make the life of the card last longer than the business.

It's always important to read the fine print to make sure the recipient can easily use the card.

