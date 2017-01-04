Don't Waste Your Money: Gift Card Caution

Updated: Thursday, March 16 2017 8:06 AM EDT 2017-03-16 12:06:16 GMT (Source: WTOL)
Call 11 for Action helped one woman whose mother had been living with trash just outside her door.
More >> Updated: Tuesday, March 14 2017 7:45 PM EDT 2017-03-14 23:45:13 GMT (Source: WTOL)
Vivian Christian said it's not right that her mother can't truly enjoy her North Toledo home because the city keeps dropping the ball on a big pile of trash.
More >> Updated: Friday, March 10 2017 4:30 PM EST 2017-03-10 21:30:47 GMT (Source: WTOL)
You still have until April 18 to file your taxes, but there's new evidence that procrastinating is bad for your bottom line. Our
Call 11 For Action Team is investigating fraud involving tax returns and taxpayer ID. More >>
A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.
More >> Posted: Thursday, February 11 2016 9:40 PM EST 2016-02-12 02:40:14 GMT Updated: Thursday, February 11 2016 9:43 PM EST 2016-02-12 02:43:18 GMT Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)
A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.
(Don't Waste Your Money) -
If you received a gift card for Christmas, make sure you use them.
As much as one third of gift cards never get redeemed, which makes a fortune to the business selling them.
A report published by Daily Finance says there are several downsides of buying gift cards including:
the card could have been bought for a company the recipient rarely shops at inactivity fees that eat away at the card's value the recipient may lose the card or forgets they have the card
However, the biggest risk in buying a gift card is the chance the business could go out of business before the card gets used.
Daily Finance warns buying gift cards from new businesses or ones that are no longer popular could make the life of the card last longer than the business.
It's always important to read the fine print to make sure the recipient can easily use the card.
Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.
