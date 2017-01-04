Toledo crews still collecting leaves leftover from fall

Even though it is now January, remnants of fall are still scattered among yards in Toledo.

City crews are working hard to pick up the leftover leaves buried during the first snowfall before the next weather maker.

The leaves are making their way back to one of two composting locations.

The manager of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor said they are playing catch-up because of Mother Nature.

The city was forced delay the initial leaf collection because of the warm fall, but with the early December snowfall halted the operations when crews still had another third of the leaves to collect.

That's when the city switched their leaf-collecting trucks to snow and ice removal.

"As of yesterday, we completed the first pass through all of the zip codes and that includes curbed and un-curbed streets," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Manager at the City's Streets, Bridges and Harbor. "So, we picked up again with our second pass."

They don't have an exact completion date set for the leaf pick up because of our changing weather.

Mikolajczyk said they've collected 50,000 cubic yards of leaves.

But as the weather turns cold again, the city says crews will be pulling double duty in collecting leaves while also putting brine on the roads.

