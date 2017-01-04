Wood County sees decrease of traffic fatalities

Wood County saw a decrease in traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2016. Safe Communities announced Wednesday there were a total of 13 fatal crashes, compared to the 23 in 2015.

Seat belts are the most effective safety feature when it comes to saving thousands of lives, according to the press release. Yet, one in five Americans fail to regularly wear one when driving a vehicle or riding as a passenger.

“We have made enormous progress as a nation in increasing seat belt use, but far too many people are still dying because they are not buckled up during crashes, said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Mark Rosekind in a press release. “Before you even turn the key, make sure that everyone in your car has their seat belt on, every trip, day and night.”

Safe Communities says that in 2015, seat belts in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 13,941 lives of occupants ages five and older. Seat belt use was recorded at 83.9 percent which is down from the 84 percent usage in 2014.

Although the group says these numbers are good, they still want to remind everyone to buckle up, every time.

