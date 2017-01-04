Children's Resource Center offers positive parenting class

The Children’s Resource Center (CRC) in Bowling Green will be hosting a class later this month to teach parents with young children positive forms of discipline.

The free course, titled ACT: Raising Safe Kids, will talk about healthy parenting styles and how to deal with tantrums and fights.

Endorsed by the American Psychological Associated, ACT: Raising Safe Kids, has been taught all over the county.

According to a news release, most adults fall back on their parents’ child-rearing style when it comes to raising their own children. But that may not be the best choice for their kids. ACT: Raising Safe Kids works to help moms and dads understand different styles of parenting, aside from those they learned from their parents.

The program recognizes that children live what they learn, and it’s never too early to learn healthy ways to resolve conflict.

ACT: Raising Safe Kids has become so popular in Wood County that the CRC offers it year round.

The class will meet every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Jan. 24 to March 14. Child care and a family meal will be provided at each session.

To register, contact Kristen Junga or Pam McKinley at 419-352-7588.

