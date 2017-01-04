Cookie rallies celebrate 100th year of Girl Scouts selling cookies

Girls Scouts of Western Ohio is kicking off its 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program this weekend.

The event marks the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

As a bonus, customers will also be able to try out the brand new s’mores cookies.

Hundreds of local Girl Scouts will meet up and be educated about successful cookie business before they venture out during the cookie-selling season.

The girls will engage in hands-on activities that teach the five skills necessary for a successful cookie business – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The rallies will take place Saturday at the following locations:

Elks Lodge, Findlay

Jan. 7 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.n. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hope United Methodist Church, Toledo

Jan. 7 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Perrysburg Heights Community Center

Jan. 7 – 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio serves more 42,000 members in 32 counties throughout Western Ohio and Southeastern Indiana.

