Walleye's Dan Watson to coach ECHL all-stars

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Walleye head coach Dan Watson has been chosen to lead to ECHL all-stars in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

In his first season in Toledo, Watson has lead the Walleye to a 24-5-1 record, the best 30-game in Toledo history.

Toledo has the most road wins of all teams in the league.

The Walleye also leads the league in goals, scoring 4.2 goals per game. They also are tied in allowing the fewest goals per game with 2.7.

“I am really looking forward to this wonderful opportunity to coach a tremendous roster of players and to work with another great coach in Brad Ralph of Florida,” said Watson. “A lot of the credit goes to the players and staff for what we have accomplished so far this year. A lot of the vision I had for this team in the summer has come to fruition.”

Watson joined the Walleye in 2009 as an assistant coach. As an assistant, he helped guide the Walleye to he playoffs in 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. That run included back-to-back division titles and the 2015-2015 Brabham Cup.

Watson will serve as head coach because the Walleye have the best winning percentage in the league.

The game's format will feature 5-on-5, 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 play. There will also be a skills competition featuring a puck relay, hardest shot and fastest skater contests.

The game will be broadcast on the NHL network on January 18 at 8 p.m.
 
