Toledo Zoo to host wine-tasting events

The Toledo Zoo is hosting a wine-tasting event at the Aquarium!

Attendees can enjoy wine from around the globe starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Doors open at 7 p.m., where there will be dynamic animals and exhibits accompanied by live music and wine-tasting. Each event includes professionally paired Hors d'oeuvres, making for a great date night.

Locations and Dates:

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Zoo Aquarium

Saturday, Feb. 11 - Zoo Aquarium for Valentine’s Day

Friday, March 17 - Museum of Science Great Hall

Saturday, April 22 - Artic Encounter

Friday, May 19 - The Lodge

Friday, June 23 - Nairobi

Discount prices start at $40 for zoo members and $45 for non-members. All guests must have valid ID to attend.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling 419-385-5721. Online reservations are also available at the website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.