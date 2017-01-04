PENTA students build new home for local couple

PENTA Career Center students are giving back to the community and gaining some work experience in the process.

The high school students are building a home from scratch for a deserving couple.

The students are working inside the home, cleaning up and preparing the house for the electricians to finish wiring.

PENTA's carpentry program has spent the last two years building Habitat for Humanity houses.

"They worked on Habitat for Humanity Houses for a few years and then they called us and said, 'Are you still interested?' And we said 'Yeah,'" said homeowner Debbie Hatcher. "The hard part was finding the land. So we had to scrounge for land because I think we have to be 15 minutes or 15 miles from PENTA in order for them to do it."

This year, their contractors are paying customers with more difficult design requests.

All the work is done by students from laying the concrete foundation to all of the framing, siding and roofing.

The instructor says the students work in about three-hour shifts, twice-a-day throughout the year.

One student says he feels a little pressure to get the job done right, but he values this on the job training.

"It's just eye opening to see and realize what you're building," said Brady Peterson, PENTA senior. "When we started, it was just small. As it kept getting up and bigger it was just eye-opening. Wow, we actually built all that."

The homeowners say they trust the work of PENTA students because they know first hand the quality of the education.

"I have a twin brother and we both graduated from PENTA county back in the 70s. We graduated from the drafting program," said homeowner Jerry Hatcher. "I can read blueprints but nothing of this magnitude."

Rob Weaver, the instructor of the carpentry program, says the work from PENTA continues to amaze him.

"How the kids step up and get to a new level. To look around here and to know that it's all been done by 16, 17 and 18-year-olds that amazes me every time," Weaver said.

The deadline is scheduled for May.

