Walleye to hold street hockey clinics for Toledo-area students

The Toledo Walleye, along with the Ohio Council of Community Schools, are set to launch the Walleye Street Hockey program this month.

The program gives kids the opportunity to learn the basic skills of street hockey with Walleye players while rewarding them for success in the classroom.

“The Ohio Council of Community Schools is excited to partner with the Toledo Walleye to provide a unique experience for the kids in our Toledo schools by rewarding academic achievement, literacy, attendance and good behavior,” said Lenny Schafer, Executive Director of Ohio Council of Community Schools.

The Walleye street hockey program engages students at eight Toledo-area schools.

The participating schools are:

Northpointe Academy (1/10)

Sunbridge Schools (1/31)

Clay Avenue Community School (2/7)

iLead Spring Meadows (2/8)

Toledo Prep and Fitness Academy (2/14)

Imagine Clay Avenue Community School- Middle School (2/21)

Wildwood Environmental Academy (2/22)

Central Academy of Ohio (3/21)

As a part of the program, each participating school will receive hockey-related books to promote reading.

Each visit includes an hour-long clinic with Walleye players that will help players develop passing, shooting, and stickhandling skills.

“This is an excellent partnership to connect with children, to inspire them to be physically active and learn about the great sport of hockey,” said Rob Wiercinski, Toledo Walleye Community Relations and Communications Manager.

The students will receive a jersey and two tickets to an upcoming Walleye game.

