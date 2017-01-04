ODOT to cut back construction work in 2017

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is scaling back their work on the roadways in 2017, a big change from last year for commuters.

At the beginning of 2016 they had about $900 million in open contracts.

Last year, ODOT started with $900 million worth of open contracts, which they said is the most they’ve spent in recent years. And this year they are spending a significantly less amount of $75-80 million for ODOT led projects, which will include 100 bridges that will get rehabilitated and 376 miles of resurfaced pavement.

"Phenomenal amount of construction dollars spent in Northwest Ohio. Helping Northwest Ohio's economy. Helping the public get through the area," Mike Gamza says, district planning and engineering administrator for ODOT.

The biggest project they’re working on in 2017 is the verging diamond interchange on state Route 25 in Perrysburg over I-475. The beginning stages of the project already started last fall with the earth and dirt work, but the implementation is happening this year.

There are only a few of these interstate designs in the entire country and will require a lot of man power to complete. It will also have the largest impact to traffic due to Route 25 being down to one lane in both directions. That one lane closure won’t begin until May or June though.

According to ODOT leaders another big project is the resurfacing of I-475 that from Route 24, the Anthony Wayne Trail, up to central avenue. I-475 will be down to one lane starting in late April and will be completed in the following 60 days.

However, that road work will happen at night, so impact to traffic should be minimal.

There will also be the reconstruction of the Monroe street bridge over I-475 that will require about a 90 day closure to Monroe street over I-475. That will happen in May 2017.

"For the most part this is a pretty calm year. A pretty, I guess back to normal from where we have been over the last few years on the major interstates. A lot of projects are winding down," Gramza said.

In addition to projects they will be starting this year, there are also several that will come to a close.

I-75 from Findlay to Perrysburg is already underway and expected to be completed by the 4th of July.

The single point urban interchange at central avenue and I-475 should also get done near the same time.

Late October, a section of I-75 from Phillips to I-280 is expected to get completed.

ODOT has other projects other than roadways happening this year.

They will continue painting the Anthony Wayne bridge, but should complete the project by the end of the year. There will be a follow up project on the Anthony Wayne bridge, the high-level bridge where they will be dehumidifying the cables to preserve them, by blowing air into them to keep the cables dry and increase their durability.

Going into 2018 they will be adding esthetic lighting to the bridge as a follow up project.

Additionally, at the end of next year, ODOT is selling a $150 million project in downtown Toledo to rebuild the interchange with the Anthony Wayne trail and the area from south to Dorr street, but that won't be an impact to the roadways until 2018.

ODOT realizes 2016, was not the most convenient year for commuters, but officials are confident Ohioans will be pleased when all of the projects come to a close. They thank everyone for their patience.

“Hopefully they're reaping the rewards of their patience and of the hard work that the contractors and consultants and everybody did the Roadways built. And also look forward to this year that they'll have a minimal impact out on the interstates," Gamza said.

Overall, Gamza said it should be pretty smooth sailing for travelers for 2017.

