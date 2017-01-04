Public to get access to meeting on Flint's water system

Officials say a meeting that's planned to discuss Flint's water system will be open to the public after earlier being scheduled as an invitation-only event.

MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2hQHM5W ) organizers agreed to make the event open to the public after city and state officials were asked about the Jan. 11 meeting by the news organization.

Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, says a livestream of the event was and is still planned so that everyone has access to the information that's presented. MLive.com says the DEQ is a co-sponsor of the event.

The meeting comes as Flint continues to deal with a crisis with lead-tainted water. It's planned a day after a "Flint data summit" hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

