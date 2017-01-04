Public to get access to meeting on Flint's water system

Clouds will clear out later this morning for partly sunny skies this afternoon. A chilly and gusty breeze will be expected through the afternoon, possibly gusting to 30 mph.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a Kohl's store.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
