Metroparks Toledo recruiting volunteers for trail patrol, summer camps

Metroparks Toledo is offering the community an opportunity to protect and help the community.

Officials are recruiting adults to become members of its Volunteer Trail Patrol and teens for its summer camp counselors in training.

Volunteer Trail Patrol program

Its program allows members to act as ambassadors and provide customer service for park visitors. Members will work with park rangers and provide additional eyes and ears for law enforcement.

Currently, the Trail Patrol has 260 members that walk the park in pairs for 50 hours of service per year.

New parks and facilities offer new opportunities. Within the last two years three parks have opened.

Informational meetings are scheduled at 3 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Jan. 15 - Wildwood Preserve

Jan. 22 – Oak Openings Preserve

Jan. 29 – Farnsworth

Reservations are requested.

Camp Counselors

The Councilor in Training program is looking for 40 teens between ages 14 to 18 that are willing to commit to two full weeks of summer camp. The volunteers are required to take three training sessions.

This experience will help individuals grow in leadership skills while interacting with children.

Counselors will assist in activities like archery, canoeing, nature education, wilderness survival, fishing, arts and crafts.

The summer camp is Monday through Friday in June, July and August. It begins no earlier than 8:15 a.m. and ends no later than 4:30 p.m.

Applications are accepted through Feb. 14.

For more information on both volunteer programs, go to the website.

