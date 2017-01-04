Adrian woman celebrates 106th birthday! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian woman celebrates 106th birthday!

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An Adrian woman celebrated her 106th birthday Tuesday!

Helen Schultz was born on Jan. 3, 1911 in Adrian, Michigan.

She is currently a resident at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in the city.

On her special day, she was surrounded by family and friends.

