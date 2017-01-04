Adrian woman celebrates 106th birthday!

Clouds will clear out later this morning for partly sunny skies this afternoon. A chilly and gusty breeze will be expected through the afternoon, possibly gusting to 30 mph.More >>
Clouds will clear out later this morning for partly sunny skies this afternoon. A chilly and gusty breeze will be expected through the afternoon, possibly gusting to 30 mph.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a Kohl's store.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Thousands of people packed the SeaGate Centre in downtown Toledo Friday for the 63rd annual Radio-Control Model Expo.More >>
Thousands of people packed the SeaGate Centre in downtown Toledo Friday for the 63rd annual Radio-Control Model Expo.More >>
Whirlpool official opened up their $40 million expansion of their Findlay manufacturing plant.More >>
Whirlpool official opened up their $40 million expansion of their Findlay manufacturing plant.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.More >>
On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.More >>
Farmers are a tight knit group. And a movement sweeping through northwest Ohio, northern Indiana and southeast Michigan has famers reaching out to their own.More >>
Farmers are a tight knit group. And a movement sweeping through northwest Ohio, northern Indiana and southeast Michigan has famers reaching out to their own.More >>