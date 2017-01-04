Vacant house to be demolished after early morning fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vacant house to be demolished after early morning fire

Toledo firefighters say a vacant house will have to be demolished after a fire early Wednesday morning. 

The fire started on the right side of a house in the 800 block of Colburn. 

Officials say a previous fire had already damaged the house. Now, it will need to be torn down.

No one was hurt in the fire. 

