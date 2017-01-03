City council votes in favor of new fire station in Perrysburg

Perrysburg City Council made some big decisions in its first meeting of the year. One of those was for a new fire station.

Council members voted 6 to 1 to build the city’s second fire station at the old Perrysburg Township Station on Ft. Meigs Road.

The site is owned by Owens Illinois (OI), and council said it would pay about $5,000 to OI and more than $47,000 to Perrysburg Township.

While there was excitement from Tuesday night’s vote, not all agreed that it was the best location for the station.

City Council member Jim Matuszak believes they need a second station, but that council should follow through with a 2014 survey showing a location on Roachton Road near Levis Commons was the best option for the new fire station, showing a 1 percent better response time.

“There's a reason why the contract is written the way it is,” Matuszak said. “There is a reason people are voting the way they are voting. There's a reason they are not giving me a good reason why the other property isn't good, and I am trying to understand what that is.”

Other council members disagreed to approve the Ft. Meigs location.

"Whether we have it in Levis Commons or on the current township site, I don't think the public is concerned one way or the other on that particular issue,” said council member Nelson Evans. “So it basically comes down to are you going to spend $50,000 on one site or $500,000 on another.”

Evans says now was the right time, but Tuesday’s decision is something fire officials have been waiting for.

“It’s hard to put it into words that it finally has happened, very excited,” said Perrysburg Fire Chief Jeff Klein.

The department says this move has been needed for more than 20 years because of the growing city, and it will improve services for those they serve.

"We're going to have potentially some new training opportunities,” Klein said. “We're going to be able to expand our operation and provide more service to our community. Better coverage to the community, quicker response, everything that they want from us.”

Chief Klein says they plan to hire an architect specific to building and designing fire stations. He hopes to make their plans for the new fire station this year with the goal of breaking ground and occupying the new building in 2018, and he believes it is achievable.

