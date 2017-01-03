Semi truck rolls over into ditch on I-475/US 23

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-475/US 23 near Hill Avenue Tuesday night.

Officials say a semi rolled over into a ditch.

No lanes were closed right away, but closures may happen when crews work to move the semi out of the ditch.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.