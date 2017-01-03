Library hosts first meeting in battling heroin

A new initiative to rid area neighborhoods of heroin started Tuesday night.

Harbor Behavioral Health is working with the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, as well as the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to get people informed.

Tuesday began the first of 15 different presentations at 15 different library branches happening the next five months. The first happened at the Lagrange Branch in north Toledo.

“We hope that they learn how people get started using heroin and opiates,” says Scott Sylak. “We hope that people learn how to prevent and identify strategies for helping others get through your addiction, and we hope that people understand that this is a critical epidemic in our community and everybody can play a role.”

Sylak is the director of the mental health and recovery services board of Lucas County. He says meetings like this one are important for the community to really understand what is happening right before their eyes.

“We've reached thousands of people over the last couple years, and this is just another strategy where we can go out and meet people in their own backyards to help them understand what role they can play,” Sylak said.

Kathleen Johnson was one of those sitting down Tuesday night to learn more about the epidemic. She is a Block Watch leader in Toledo and hopes through her neighbors learning, lives are saved.

“I hope more people come to these meetings. You have to learn, we've got to stop this, it's getting way out of hand,” Johnson said.

Both Sylak and Johnson say they hope everyone in Northwest Ohio will take advantage of this resource.

Presentations will be going on until May. Click here for a full list of locations.

