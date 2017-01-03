Woman dies from shooting in south Toledo home

FIRST ALERT Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue on Thursday with a brisk and cold wind. Rain will change to snow Thursday evening.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a Kohl's store.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
While it was wet and slick Thursday night ODOT and city officials were preparing for a busy night to keep up with the wintery mix.More >>
Farmers hope to start their season soon but are waiting for the weather to let up.More >>
A local museum is featuring an interactive World War One exhibit. Thursday marked the 100 year anniversary of the U.S. entering the war. The exhibit will be on display until December.More >>
A former Springfield teacher pleaded guilty to raping a minor younger than 16 Thursday. He will be back in court April 25 for sentencing.More >>
