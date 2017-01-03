Woman dies from shooting in south Toledo home

Toledo police are still looking for the shooter behind the city's first homicide of the year.

Police say Catherine Ferguson was shot at from outside of a home in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue Tuesday evening.

The 40-year-old was apparently sitting on the couch watching television when she was shot in the neck. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

"It's just a sad situation a woman sitting on her couch was killed in this manner," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD.

Several young people were also inside the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

Officials say it's unclear who the intended target was and if the shooter was mad with someone inside the house.

Neighbors said Ferguson just began renting the home and lived their with her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend.

"We're not sure if Mrs. Ferguson was the intended target," Heffernan said. "She may not have been, but when people engage in this reckless behavior, this is the results of what can occur."

A neighbor, Robert Shubert, has lived on this street for 21 years. He says it is a nice neighborhood, but there are certain areas that are known to cause trouble.

"I just heard bam bam bam bam, four times, real quickly, consistently and weren't sure what it was. Sounded like it was gunshots, but there are so many things that sound similar to that, and when we looked out and we didn't see anything, so we stepped out on the front porch and there and there was two cars driving down the street and all I saw were tail lights," Shubert said.

Police found multiple bullet holes in the home.

The detective said they currently do not have any suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

