Councilman: More leeway needed in failed Southwyck property deal

Last week, WTOL 11 reported a deal over the city of Toledo's old Southwyck Mall property has gone south.

Tuesday, a council member says he would have liked to see more leeway to seal the deal.

Judging from emails between lawyers in this case, it seems the unnamed buyer was unable to finalize the purchase within the allotted amount of time.

Extensions were not given.

The city's law director cited a lack of communication and a lack of real progress as the reason for terminating the agreement.

The property has been off the market since June.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says there were a lot of strings that needed to be pulled together to make this deal work, since multiple parties were interested.

"It was not one big mega corporation who could say 'I'll take all of the acres and write a check,' it was a little more complicated," said

Waniewski. "Due to the nature of the complicated-ness, we probably could have given a little more wiggle room to try to consummate a deal."

Although the 2016 budget planned on getting $2.5 million from the selling of Southwyck, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says the failure of sell did not create a gap in the budget.

The old mall property is a 58-acre site.

Waniewksi says he is hopeful another buyer will come along.

