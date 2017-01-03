Zoo faces tall task of taking down award-winning lights

Christmas lights – exciting when they’re going up, but a major pain to put away. But if you think your holiday cleanup was tough, imagine being the Toledo Zoo.

Thanks to the support from the people of Toledo, the zoo was voted best zoo lights in the nation in a USA Today reader’s choice poll.

Now, it’s time to take them all down. Over one million in total, and that’s just in the trees. Add in all the stand-alone displays, and it’s a task that’s neither quick nor easy.

“We have about 14 part-time people working, along with five full-time employees, and as long as the weather is good, if we get snow it gets in our way and it does take a little bit longer, say about six to eight weeks,” says Nancy Bucher, curator of horticulture.

The thought of boxing and labeling that many lights and displays begs the obvious question: Why not just leave them up until next year?

“The trees and shrubs grow and since the lights are wrapped around the branches, they would just grow right into them and start to strangle them. That’s not good for the trees or the shrubs," Bucher said. "Rabbits, squirrels, animals love to chew on the wires. They do it now, all the time, every day."

It seems like a tall task, but after 30 years, it has become routine, and the workers involved say it’s well worth it, especially after receiving one of the year’s top honors.

