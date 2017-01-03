Perrysburg City Council meets to discuss water hike

Perrysburg residents will have to wait a while longer to find out how much their water rates will be going up.

Tuesday, city council talked about a plan to raise rates 8.5 percent annually over the next four years. One resident paid $155 for three months. Under the new ordinance, the bill would increase by $12 at the end of this year and by about $55 by the fourth year.

Perrysburg’s mayor says the increase would be to help absorb the additional costs being passed on from Toledo, which provides Perrysburg its drinking water.

“This rate increase is a function of us being involved with the city of Toledo right now,” said Mayor Mike Olmstead. “Going forward we're going to be looking at all options so we can be sure we get the best possible deal for residents of our city.”

Council could vote on the plan at its next meeting later this month.

