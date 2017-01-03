Toledo Metroparks controlling deer population

FIRST ALERT Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue on Thursday with a brisk and cold wind. Rain will change to snow Thursday evening.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a Kohl's store.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Farmers hope to start their season soon but are waiting for the weather to let up.More >>
A local museum is featuring an interactive World War One exhibit. Thursday marked the 100 year anniversary of the U.S. entering the war. The exhibit will be on display until December.More >>
A former Springfield teacher pleaded guilty to raping a minor younger than 16 Thursday. He will be back in court April 25 for sentencing.More >>
Ohio is just one of 15 states across the country not giving the same protection to victims as they do to those accused of the crime. Marsy's law hopes to change that.More >>
The rain and high winds are a curse for some but a blessing for others. The wind is picking up again and that means more work for the crews from Seagate Roofing.More >>
