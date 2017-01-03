Toledo Metroparks controlling deer population

In 2017, Metroparks of Toledo will once again be taking action to control the deer population.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife approved a request to remove up to 200 deer from area parks, starting as early as this week.

This year’s cut will focus on two Metroparks – Oak Openings and Swan Creek, where sharp shooters are planning to kill as many as 50 deer within the next three months.

It’s all part of an ongoing effort to preserve the health of the Metroparks.

“We’ve decided that about 15 to 25 deer per square mile is about the right amount in order to continue to have sustainable parks,” said Scott Carpenter with Metroparks of Toledo. “In some areas we see two, three, even four times that number of deer.”

To spot the deer, an aerial survey is taken. Using infrared cameras, researchers can determine areas that are over populated.

In years past, to reduce the population, the parks would use volunteers during bow hunting season. In recent years, however, they’ve switched to culling.

“It involves being in marksman who work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct the operation at night when the parks are closed,” said Carpenter.

The Metroparks understand this is a sensitive subject, but maintain that it is necessary, due to the creation of ideal situations for deer population growth.

“The deer population in 1970 was about 17,000 animals. Today, it’s over 700,000,” Carpenter said. “As our communities have spread out, we’ve actually created more habitat, more edge around forests.”

Thousands of pounds of venison will be gathered from the cull. All of which will be donated to area food pantries and soup kitchens.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.