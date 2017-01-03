Fiat Chrysler chooses Vegas over Detroit for unveiling new vehicle at auto show

The big event of the new year is almost here - the North American International Auto Show. But what's not going to happen there is also making news.

It takes 12 weeks to build the show floor for the auto show, which is the longest build in the auto industry.

They're in the homestretch now as work is now going on 24/7 to get it all done.

So you can experience the finished product, shiny cars in elaborate displays, you need what’s happening behind the scenes at Cobo Center. You'll see workers on lifts and setting up the lights, a transformation being led by 1,500 union laborers.

Max Muncey, spokesperson for NAIAS, said, “I mean we're standing right now on raised flooring, which by the time people come in, they're just standing in an exhibit. They have no idea that the floor is reinforced with steel struts that are welded here at the show. We have over 20 basketball courts of raised flooring alone in the building.”

But will there be a letdown from Fiat Chrysler?

In its own backyard, Detroit, FCA will not unveil a new car or truck. They did it today in Las Vegas at the Consumers Electronics Show, showing off Chrysler's concept minivan, the Portal.

Muncey said he does not consider it a major disappointment.

“A lot of the time in product planning and marketing, they make a decision to go somewhere and not elsewhere. In the long run, they're a hometown team, we love having them here. The backd rop behind me, they have an amazing exhibit.”

Muncey added, “I think when you look at as a global show goes, there's some ebb and flow every year. You know, FCA, even though they're not having a press conference or a vehicle debut, they've expanded their show footprint this year. They added an additional 5,000 square feet so Alpha Romero has a stand-alone exhibit. So they're committed to the show.”

FCA did not tell us why they chose Vegas over Detroit but a spokesperson said CEO Sergio Marchionne will hold a press conference on Monday at the auto show.

A highly-anticipated exhibit called Automobili-D will open on Sunday. Self-driving vehicles will be on display to demonstrate the exciting advancements that are getting even closer to becoming reality.

Automobili-D is only for the media and industry to see and not for the public. But what it will do is create a buzz about the autonomous technology, something automakers always want.

More than 750 vehicles will be on display when the North American Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday, January 14th and runs through January 22. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older, and $7 for children. Kids aged six and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at Cobo Center or on the NAIAS website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.