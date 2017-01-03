Play It Forward toy drive gives new life to old toys

As the holiday season is winding down, families are cleaning up all of their holiday decorations.

One thing families can consider, getting rid of old toys after their kids receive all of their new toys. That's the idea behind Levis Commons Play It Forward Toy Drive.

"I have three boys, and the overwhelming amount of toys that you have after Christmas, it's fun to have the kids help out," said Allison Schroeder, Marketing Director at Levis Commons. "I give each one of them a box and ask them to box up some of those old toys that they're no longer playing with and then I bring them here to the toy drive."

The Christmas toy drive is in its seventh year, and basically takes donated toys and makes them new again.

"We couldn't do it without Cousino Restoration," Schoeder said. "They have all of the equipment and the special washers and dryers to clean all of the stuffed animals, the teddy bears, get all of the toys renovated and ready to go and cleaned up. And they replace all of the batteries too."

They expect thousands of toys to be donated again this year.

"Seeing the kids receive the gifts is awesome," said Schoeder. "Their eyes just light up. I mean these are kids that don't have all of the toys and stuff that these other kids got for Christmas."

Levis Commons makes it easy for families to donate those unwanted toys. On Jan. 14, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., they are offering families a chance to go to Levis Commons and donate drive-thru style.

