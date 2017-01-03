Toledo police set twelve goals for 2017

The Toledo Police Department is setting goals for 2017 to help make the city a safer place to live and work.

Most of the goals involve proactive policing. For police, that means taking actions to prevent crimes before they ever happen.

One of the 12 goals is to equip all patrol officers with a body camera.

In 2015, the department equipped all second shift officers with body cameras, but this year, they hope all officers can be equipped.

"It almost serves as a de-escalation technique because when people know they are being video taped, they are better behaved," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo police.

Toledo police are challenging themselves to work more with businesses and apartments to get access to their live surveillance cameras.

"We rely a lot on video be it for prosecution or as a crime deterrent," Heffernan said. "It has been a large part of our drop in crime rate over the past couple years.

Police are also cracking down on pawn shops and second hand stores that knowingly buy stolen property. They are hoping to increase these investigations in 2017.

"There's a heroin epidemic here in Toledo. A lot of these theft type crimes, a break-in at your home or your car, are because of drug habits," Heffernan said.

In 2016, the department set eleven goals and met all but two.

