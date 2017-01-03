Marco's Pizza hit with 2 different crimes overnight - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Marco's Pizza hit with 2 different crimes overnight

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Marco's Pizza was hit twice overnight Monday. Once when a delivery driver was robbed, and second when a customer paid with counterfeit money.

The delivery driver was robbed around 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Curtis.

Two suspects walked up to the driver and demanded the driver give them cash and the pizza. There is no word as to how much cash they got away with.

If that wasn’t enough, Marco’s was hit again, but this time with fake money. This happened also in south Toledo, but on Walbridge.

A customer allegedly paid for a pizza order with counterfeit money.

If you know any information regarding either of these incidents, contact CrimeStopper.

