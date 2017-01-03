Marco's Pizza hit with 2 different crimes overnight

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

Marco's Pizza was hit twice overnight Monday. Once when a delivery driver was robbed, and second when a customer paid with counterfeit money.

The delivery driver was robbed around 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Curtis.

Two suspects walked up to the driver and demanded the driver give them cash and the pizza. There is no word as to how much cash they got away with.

If that wasn’t enough, Marco’s was hit again, but this time with fake money. This happened also in south Toledo, but on Walbridge.

A customer allegedly paid for a pizza order with counterfeit money.

If you know any information regarding either of these incidents, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.