Al's Market damaged following break-in

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

Al's Market, where beloved owner Kamal Awwad was shot and killed on December 24, was targeted by thieves Monday night.

Police believe the murder and the break-in are not linked. Instead, they believe the break-in was likely a crime of opportunity since the store has been closed since the murder.

Neighbors said they heard knocking at the building Monday night before the alarmed went off.

Police soon arrived at the scene and found bricks stripped for the building. They said the perpetrator or perpetrators had enough time to enter the building, steal what they could get their hands on, and leave before police arrived.

Neighbors said they are shocked someone would stoop so low less than two weeks after Awwad's murder.

"This guy was just murdered and his family is trying to get things straightened out, and then you get low life people who come and do this more damage to these people," said a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Pam "This is ridiculous. Something's got to be done in this neighborhood so this stops."

The family could not say if anything was stolen from the store.

Police are now looking for the person or persons responsible for the break-in as well as those responsible for Awwad's murder. They encourage anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

