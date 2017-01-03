Ordering groceries from Kroger just got easier

Ordering groceries online from Kroger just got even easier than before.

The new online service lets customers place orders that are delivered the same day.

Users first three orders will be free. The following orders will be charged a $4.95 fee, including those picked up on the same day.

"The evolution of ClickList™ has been fast paced," said Bill Green, VP of Operations for Kroger's Columbus Division, in a press release. "Kroger launched the service just six months ago here in central Ohio, and since then, we have continued to expand its functionality. The addition of same day service is in direct response to customer demand, and we are confident it will live up to their expectations."

ClickList™ is currently available at five Toledo-area locations, as well as locations in Sandusky, Findlay and Lambertville, Michigan.

Later this month, two Kroger stores are scheduled to launch at 7545 Sylvania Ave. and 3301 Navarre Ave.

