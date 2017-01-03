Ohio State hires former Chip Kelly assistant as quarterbacks coach

Ohio State has hired Ryan Day, a protégé of Chip Kelly, as the new quarterbacks coach.

Day previously served as Chip Kelly's quarterbacks coach during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Buckeyes make the hiring of Ryan Day as Quarterbacks Coach official. pic.twitter.com/Bv33xfxb25 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 3, 2017

Day began his coaching career with the University of New Hampshire in 2002.

He spent the majority of his college career with Temple and Boston College as an offensive coordinator until 2014, when he was hired to work on Chip Kelly's coaching staff in Philadelphia.

Day spent time coaching with Urban Meyer at Florida in 2005 as a graduate assistant.

Day is replacing Tim Beck, who left the Buckeyes to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator job at Texas.

