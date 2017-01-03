Man wanted for east Toledo robbery arrested in Monroe County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man wanted for east Toledo robbery arrested in Monroe County


TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man Toledo police had been searching for in connection with an armed robbery in east Toledo was arrested Monday in Monroe County.

Thomas Cavanaugh, 19, is accused of robbing two men at gunpoint at the 1200 block of Vinal Street.

Police say Cavanaugh fire his weapon into the ground during the robbery.

Cavanaugh was eventually caught in Monroe County.

