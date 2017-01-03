Man wanted for east Toledo robbery arrested in Monroe County

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

A man Toledo police had been searching for in connection with an armed robbery in east Toledo was arrested Monday in Monroe County.

Thomas Cavanaugh, 19, is accused of robbing two men at gunpoint at the 1200 block of Vinal Street.

Police say Cavanaugh fire his weapon into the ground during the robbery.

Cavanaugh was eventually caught in Monroe County.

