Toledo man arraigned on multiple drug charges

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man facing multiple drug charges was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police arrested Steven Kyles over the New Year's holiday weekend.

According to court documents, Kyles had cocaine, LSD, Xanax, two types of heroin, and $40,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

He is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail.

