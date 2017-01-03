Toledo man arraigned on multiple drug charges

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

A Toledo man facing multiple drug charges was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police arrested Steven Kyles over the New Year's holiday weekend.

According to court documents, Kyles had cocaine, LSD, Xanax, two types of heroin, and $40,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

He is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail.

