Human trafficking a continued priority for Ohio troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking new steps to rescue potential victims of human trafficking.

In 2015, Ohio law agencies reported 102 human trafficking investigations that let to 104 arrests, 33 successful prosecutions, and the identification of 203 potential victims and 130 suspected traffickers.

OSHP partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking in 2016 to bring awareness and help stop trafficking.

Truck stops being one of the leading areas where sex trafficking occurs, TAT started requiring all trucking schools in Ohio to provide training awareness classes.

Each class identifies signs of human trafficking during traffic stops.

Ohio Investigative Unit agents are working with liquor permit premises on how to spot trafficking.

In addition, OSHP has trained Troopers to identify, confront and prevent human trafficking.

To report a case of potential human trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-373-7888.

