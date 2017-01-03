Sylvania landlord charged with attempted murder, arson back in court

A Sylvania landlord, who police say hired a man to set one of his previously owned homes on fire, was back in court Tuesday.

Adel Kamal is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted arson.

After Kamal appeared in court Tuesday morning, WTOL dug deeper to find out more about the man accused of attempted aggravated arson and three counts of attempted aggravated murder. What reporters found, is that this is a complicated case.

Kamal was arrested in November 2016 after police heard him over a wire tap, attempting to hire someone to set fire to a house in the 5000 block of Golden Road in Toledo in exchange for $100.

Although he is a landlord of rental properties throughout Toledo, he did not own this particular house at the time. However, according to county records he did own it in the past. At this point, it's unclear what the relationship between Kamal and those living there was.

The prosecutor declined to comment on the case because of multiple agencies involved.

A neighbor living near the house Kamal allegedly tried to have set on fire was shocked by the accusations.

"That's just unbelievable," said Debbie Rinkel, who's lived on Golden Road for 16 years. "That's unbelievable that somebody would do that, to want to set it while people. I mean it's bad enough that you'd want to have somebody set it on fire but with people inside that's a whole other level ... that's murder."

Judge Stacy Cook continued the case, and Kamal will appear in court on January 9. He's still being held on a $2 million bond. Judge Cook ruled last week Kamal cannot use his rentals as collateral for the bond.

Kamal has not hired an attorney, but his family reached out to attorney Jerry Phillips for counsel.

This also isn't Kamal's first run in with the court. He was previously accused of water theft and unauthorized use of water by the city of Toledo. He was charged with 15 counts of theft and 15 counts of tampering.

In the 2013 case, Kamal took a plea deal to resolve the criminal case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.