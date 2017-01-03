Trial pushed back for father charged with killing stepson

FIRST ALERT Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue on Thursday with a brisk and cold wind. Rain will change to snow Thursday evening.More >>
FIRST ALERT Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue on Thursday with a brisk and cold wind. Rain will change to snow Thursday evening.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a Kohl's store.More >>
Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The rain and high winds are a curse for some but a blessing for others. The wind is picking up again and that means more work for the crews from Seagate Roofing.More >>
The rain and high winds are a curse for some but a blessing for others. The wind is picking up again and that means more work for the crews from Seagate Roofing.More >>
Dorney Plaza connects the county courthouse with the city of Findlay administration building. It will soon get a $500,000 dollar overhaul thanks to the city, county and a community foundation.More >>
Dorney Plaza connects the county courthouse with the city of Findlay administration building. It will soon get a $500,000 dollar overhaul thanks to the city, county and a community foundation.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
The last locally-built Jeep Cherokee rolled off the assembly line this evening and Jeep workers will be laid off until they make the new Wrangler in the fall.More >>
The last locally-built Jeep Cherokee rolled off the assembly line this evening and Jeep workers will be laid off until they make the new Wrangler in the fall.More >>
What should you do if you are on the road during a tornado threat? What about the top floor of an apartment building? Or a mobile home?More >>
What should you do if you are on the road during a tornado threat? What about the top floor of an apartment building? Or a mobile home?More >>