Trial pushed back for father charged with killing stepson

Gary Auxier appeared before a judge by video in a September hearing. (Source: WTOL)

The trial for an Oregon man accused of killing his stepson has been pushed back. It was previously scheduled to start on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Gary Auxier, 60, is accused of shooting his stepson, Brian Carter, 30, in the head in September 2016.

Oregon Police Officer Mike Navarre says the two got in a heated argument after Auxier confronted Carter about not having a job.

Auxier went to the basement, grabbed his gun and shot up to the second floor, hitting Carter in the head, says Navarre.

911 calls were made by Carter’s mother and stepbrother who heard the shots fired. The calls were released back in September.

Officials say Auxier was intoxicated at the time of the murder.

The original court date was moved due to a medical surgery.

In the previous hearing, the judge granted a motion to have the court date scheduled for Jan. 3. But the trial was once again pushed back.

Auxier will now be in court again on Feb. 14.

