All lanes of I-75 open after propane tanker crash

Michigan State Police have reopened all lanes of I-75 where a tanker truck rolled early Tuesday morning in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. just north of the Ohio state line. It initially just closed a portion of the southbound lanes.

Officials say the truck was carrying liquid propane, but nothing was leaking from the tank after the crash.

While crews off loaded the truck, northbound lanes of I-75 were also closed in the area.

By 2 p.m., northbound lanes of the road were reopened. Officials say southbound lanes will be open by 4 p.m.

