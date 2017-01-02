Toledo police continue to search for gunman after person shot - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A person was shot in west Toledo Monday night.

Police on scene said the victim was shot near Berdan and Jeep Parkway in central Toledo around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

There was at least one witness that police were able to interview.

There is no word on a suspect. 

Police are asking if you have any information, contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

