Toledo police continue to search for gunman after person shot

A person was shot in west Toledo Monday night.

Police on scene said the victim was shot near Berdan and Jeep Parkway in central Toledo around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

There was at least one witness that police were able to interview.

There is no word on a suspect.

Police are asking if you have any information, contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.