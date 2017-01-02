Man loses more than 100 pounds in fitness journey, still going

With a new year comes new resolutions and for several they started in the gym, but the question is will they last all year long?

The most common New Year's resolution is to lose weight, per a statistics brain survey. While gyms say they see a huge increase in memberships starting in January, not all of them continue their workout habits through to the end of the year.

In fact, only about 8 percent of those who make New Year’s resolutions keep them, however, there are exceptions like Dino Peluso.

"It's definitely achievable,” said Peluso, a member at Fitness 4 All. “At one point I was 426 pounds. Legitimately, if I can do it anybody can do it."

Last year, Peluso signed up for a trainer at Fitness 4 All with the goal of losing a lot of weight. To date, he has shed 126 pounds and set a new goal for 2017, to lose another 100 pounds.

"It's a lifestyle change,” Peluso said. “It's just about wanting to feel good. It's about wanting to do more and wanting to be a better you, that's really what it's about."

Peluso says having accountability in his trainer helped him reach his first goal. They want to help you too, so they suggest you set realistic goals and reassess them as you progress, create a schedule that you stick too, find accountability, and believe in yourself.

"Know what your goals are, know what you want and believe in yourself,” said Richard White, manager and trainer at Fitness 4 All. “You have to start with you and you have to believe in what your capabilities are. No goal is too high. Don't listen to what everybody else has to say, believe in yourself and come in work out, eat right, let's get it right."

While it may be tempting to take the easy route, Peluso says pushing through has been worth it, and he won't stop now.

"I'm the type that says I've got a long way to go,” Peluso said. “I've made great strides, but it's time to just keep moving forward.”

Peluso goes to the gym five days a week and says they feel like family encouraging him to reach his next goal of losing another 100 pounds.

