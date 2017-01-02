Another vacant house fire starts in central Toledo

Toledo firefighters battled another vacant house fire Monday night.

It broke out just after 8:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Huron and Chestnut.

As crews went inside to fight the fire, one firefighter fell partially into a hole in the floor, but they were not hurt.

Firefighters were working to make sure the fire did not spread to neighborhood homes.

Officials say the house will be torn down.

There is no word yet on the cause.

