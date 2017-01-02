Neighborhood Block Watch can make difference in community crime

A new year could mean a fresh start for crime in Toledo.

In fact, Toledo police are already boasting an impressive 39 guns that were taken off the streets in the first 12 hours of 2017.

Now, leaders from different neighborhoods are talking about what they saw in 2016 and what they’re hoping to see in the coming year.

Dave Shull is a Block Watch leader for east Toledo. He says although he hasn’t seen a lot of gun violence in his area, they are not without their own problems.

“On the street hold ups, theft, not the violent crime that is affecting other areas of town,” Shull said.

He says it is a team effort between police and the neighborhood Block Watch to keep the streets safe, as well as, always talking with community service officers.

“They’re very good at communicating with us and working with Block Watch leaders to deal with problems in the area,” Shull said.

Shull says police are very appreciative of the work they do. They are able to keep a closer eye on neighborhoods and streets that they know like the back of their hand when sometimes, resources are low for law enforcement.

“I would encourage people to talk to their Block Watch leaders. If they’re not, reach out to Block Watch,” Shull said. “Check in to being a leader, find out what people can do in their own area.”

Shull also says if you’re interested in becoming a leader yourself, you can contact the community services division of the police department.

