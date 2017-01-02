Revamped hotel brings new life for visitors, community

It’s a happy New Year for the old Grand Plaza Hotel, which in just four short months will be a hotel once again. With new owners and a new name, it’s hoping to rise above the rest, literally.

“It’s going to be unmatched in the city of Toledo. There are 360-degree views of the city,” says Marketing Director Haley Gronemeier.

The city is undergoing major renovations, including the hotel.

After shutting down in 2015, the Grand Plaza Hotel has seen all its furniture sold, new owners come in, and now, a complete overhaul. All to complete the Renaissance Hotel, which is set to open in May.

“The rooms are just about done, as far as the construction goes. All brand new heating, air conditioning, everything structurally that had to be replaced, and now we’re putting it all back together,” Gronemeier said.

The hotel is 12 stories, with a grand ballroom, fitness center, a restaurant and 241 guest rooms that will incorporate “Toledo.”

“You’ll see overlying themes of glass, obviously we’re the glass city, the birth of the glass movement,” said Gronemeier. “The auto industry has been so important here, sort of an industrial modern design.”

It doesn’t open for months, but Gronemeier says rooms are already being booked.

Those working to bring the hotel to life aren’t just doing it for the travelers, but for the community. They want people to see things differently, Toledo included.

“Toledo, this hotel is for you. It’s not just for the travelers coming into the property,” Gronemeier said. “Of course we want them to have a great time while they’re on the property, but we want the local community to be engaged as well, utilizing our restaurants and our bars which are going to be top notch.”

Gronemeier says for years corporations have said they want a quality hotel downtown, and this Marriott brand will do the job.

She says, “It’s definitely going to be the place to see and be seen in Toledo in the year of 2017.”

